County accepts applications for energy assistance

Douglas County residents can apply for energy assistance and help to weatherize their home through a pair of state programs.

Operating with federal and state funding, the programs provide energy assistance payments to about 211,000 households and weatherization services to more than 6,000 households in Wisconsin each year.

The Wisconsin Home Energy Plus Program provides assistance for heating costs, electric costs and energy crises. The program provides a one-time payment during the heating season, Oct. 1 to May 15. The funding pays a portion of the heating costs, but the payment is not intended to cover the entire energy costs of a residence. The amount of the energy assistance payment depends on a variety of factors, including the household's size, income and energy costs.

Most types of fuel are eligible to receive assistance, including wood, propane, natural gas, electricity and fuel oil. Your household may also be eligible to receive a payment for non-heating electric energy costs through funding provided by Wisconsin's Public Benefits Program.

The Weatherization Assistance Program helps renters and homeowners reduce their energy consumption.

If your residence qualifies for weatherization services, you may receive one or more energy efficiency measures such as insulation, sealing of air leaks, a heating system update or energy-saving products.

The Douglas County Department of Health and Human Services is accepting applications for the 2017 Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program Monday. Douglas County residents may pick up applications in the Human Services office, 1316 N. 14th St., Suite 400, or call 715-395-1651 for information or to have an application mailed.

Applications and program information is also available at www.homeenergyplus.wi.gov.