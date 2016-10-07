End of an era

Signs on the windows of People’s Drug Store, 1124 Belknap St., announced Tuesday that the family-owned business has closed. The pharmacy will be open Monday for the sale of non-prescription items such as cards. Maria Lockwood

Signs on People's Drug Store, 1124 Belknap St., indicated that all prescription records had been transferred to Walgreens. The store will be open Monday for non-prescription items such as cards, according to another sign on the front window.

News of the store's shuttering led to dozens of comments on the "You know you're from Superior" Facebook page. Customers recalled stopping at the store for penny candy, Dr. Sincock's nose drops, chocolate ice cubes and photos that had been developed from film. They gave shout-outs to the current owner, pharmacist Jeff Eliason, and his staff for their going out of their way to help customers. Many wished him well in retirement.

The shop has been a Superior landmark for more than 90 years. When People's Drug Store opened on May 17, 1924, it boasted an "up-to-the-minute" soda fountain. On opening day, store visitors all received a souvenir — candy for the ladies, a puzzle toy for the children and cigars for the men. It was built with lumber provided by Campbell Lumber Company and brick from Northern Supply & Fuel Company.