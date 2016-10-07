Council approves school permits

The Superior City Council on Tuesday approved special use permits that will allow the school district to construct a new academic wing at the high school before razing the circle portion of the school.

Plans are to begin construction in April there and at the Cooper Elementary School site where a replacement for the school will be built north of the existing structure, running parallel to North 17th Street, with the main entrance on the south side of the building. By the summer of 2018, school officials expect to raze the existing elementary school and prepare the grounds for an opening of the new school the following fall.