Research vessel reinvented

Captains Edso Quirk, left, and Dan Rau, right, stand in the pilot house of the L.L. Smith Jr. with owners Carolyn and Mel Maierhafer Sept. 24 at Spirit Lake Marina and RV in Duluth. The vessel, which served as an education vessel for the University of Wisconsin-Superior, will spend the winter at Washburn Marina getting its hull sandblasted and painted. Maria Lockwood

For the first time in more than 15 years, the L.L. Smith Jr. won't winter at Spirit Lake Marina and RV Park in Duluth. The Wisconsin-built tugboat that for decades served as an aquatic research vessel for the University of Wisconsin-Superior headed to Washburn Marina last week. The vessel will be lifted out of the water for sandblasting and repainting of the hull. Whether it returns to Duluth or settles in Washburn depends on owners Mel and Carolyn Maierhafer of Fremont, Wis.

"It was our original intent to stay in Washburn because it was closer and beautiful," Mel Maierhafer said. "But then we ended up with so many friends here that have boats."

It's easy to round up a crew of qualified people for a run, said fellow boat enthusiast Edso Quirk, who is also docked at Spirit Lake Marina, and passers-by knock on the door occasionally seeking a peek of the inside.

"Nice people," Carolyn Maierhafer said. "We'll see what happens."

The couple's journey began in August of 2015 when Mel's bidding zeal landed them with the vessel.

"She wasn't happy for the first couple weeks," he said of his wife.

Spirit Lake Marina is 316 miles from their home. As they started each six-hour drive, the couple would go out for breakfast. When they pulled in at the marina, they'd unpack and go out for dinner.

"That kind of plays into it," Mel Maierhafer said.

The two self-professed workaholics quickly dug into renovating the research vessel into a floating home.

"This has been a great experience," said Charlie Stauduhar with Spirit Lake Marina. "We're just tickled that somebody has got a vision for the boat and can see the vision through."

With the help of fellow marina boater Edso Quirk, they ground and repainted the steel walls and deck, added carpeting on the main level, imported a number of cooking appliances and changed the color scheme from black and white to battleship gray in honor of Mel's service in the U.S. Navy aboard the destroyer USS Ault.

"I went along with the gray, but I asked for a little bit of white trim," Carolyn Maierhafer said. "You see what I got, around those little portholes."

Her color of choice is yellow, but it only shows up on interior trim like the bathroom window.

Another new feature is a flight of stairs to the top deck.

"My wife has never been up on the second deck, because to get up there you've got to climb this ladder, and she's had too many surgeries on shoulders and backs," Mel Maierhafer said. "It's just beautiful up there; it gives you a whole different look."

When the L.L. Smith Jr. headed out for a shakedown cruise two weeks ago to test the engine, which has also had work done to it, the welders and carpenters building the stairs came along.

"But then when we got to some interesting part, they quit working and enjoyed the trip," Mel Maierhafer said. "So they got a free ride and they were grinning all the while."

Recent cruises have included two captains, former UWS captain Dan Rau and Quirk, who will be the new captain for the vessel.

"We're passing the torch," Quirk said. "I've always had a dream to be a ship captain."

The 60-ton vessel carries a lot of history. It was built in 1950 at Knudsen Shipyards (now Fraser) and the main engine was built in Two Rivers, Wis. The 58-foot vessel was purchased by UWS in 1978 for environmental education. Over the course of its stay with UWS, the ship welcomed thousands of people — college students, school groups, public officials and more.

The science lab where students once conducted research now holds two easy chairs and a TV, although the owners don't use it often.

"Most of our time has been spent on the end of a paintbrush," Mel Maierhafer said. "We haven't had much time to sit."

The couple winters in Texas, but have spent the summer putting their stamp on the L.L. Smith Jr. Despite Mel Maierhafer's heart condition and the fact that both were very ill over the winter, they've continued pouring their efforts into the vessel. For them, it's a labor of love.

"Because this is such a dream of his, I just wanted to keep making it look nice," Carolyn said.

"I wanted it to get done because I didn't think I'd live long enough. And I wanted it done so Captain Ed could help her sell it," Mel said. "Six months ago I never thought that I would see the day when we'd have the deck painted and now ..."

New medication has helped with Mel's condition, and he's looking forward to a future with his wife and their tugboat. Whether the L.L. Smith Jr. returns to Duluth or docks in Washburn, it's left friends in its wake.

"Lots of people get visions for boats and they start a project, but it never seems to get through to fruition," Stauduhar said. "These guys are dedicated and they've got a great vision. I think it's in good hands."