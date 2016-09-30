MINNEAPOLIS — A suspected domestic-related homicide on Friday, Sept. 30, has left one man and two teens dead in a south Minneapolis apartment.

A fourth person, an adult woman, sustained “significant injuries” before she was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers responded at 7:10 a.m. Friday to a report of gunshots, which were audible to dispatchers handling the call. Upon arrival, officers entered a second-floor apartment near Lake Nokomis, where they found four people who had been shot, according to a department news release.

“It wouldn’t be fair to start making speculations about exactly what happened,” Minneapolis Police Officer Cory Schmidt said in a standup media briefing Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon, police provided more details.

Once paramedics arrived, they determined three people inside the apartment — a man, teen-aged boy and teen-aged girl — had died. A woman was taken to the hospital.

The names of the deceased, along with the cause and nature of their deaths will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Schmidt said the boy and girl appear to be in their early teens.

Police also sealed off an adjoining apartment as part of their investigation, and Schmidt emphasized there was no threat to public safety.

The Minneapolis Police Department said no suspects are being sought in the shooting. “At this point in the investigation, the MPD believes that his was likely a domestic related homicide,” a news release stated.

Police said officers will visit the neighborhood Saturday to talk with residents and distribute information about domestic violence in the area.