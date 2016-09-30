Get out and enjoy our favorite time of year

In the blink of an eye, summer is gone. September came and went, and fall is here. We hope you can get out and enjoy our county parks and the beautiful fall colors on our trails during this short season many of us here in the northland call our favorite time of year.

Meeting

The Administration Committee is scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, October 6th, 2016 in Room 207C of the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap St., Superior.

Updates

The Douglas County Department of Health and Human Services begins accepting applications for the 2017 Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program starting Monday. Douglas County residents may pick up applications in the Human Services office, 1316 N. 14th Street, Suite 400 or 715-395-1651 for information or an application by mail. Applications and program information is also available on the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program website, homeenergyplus.wi.gov.

Douglas County is seeking proposals to select a firm to serve as a financial adviser to the county. Proposals must be received no later than 2 p.m. Monday.

Sealed bids are being accepted for one new, eight-passenger window van, one new, 10-passenger window van and/or one new, 12-passenger window van. Bids must be received no later than 3 p.m. Monday.

For agendas and more information on bids or proposals, go Douglas County government website at www.douglascountywi.org.

I welcome your comments and suggestions. I can be reached at 715-395-1429 or helena.frost@douglascountywi.org.