After more than 50 years of educating cosmetology students, Regency Beauty Institute announced on its website the closure of all 79 of its campuses, including one in Duluth.

In response to this closure, WITC's rapid response team is holding an informational meeting for all displaced Regency students 1-3 p.m. Oct. 10 in the WITC-Superior Conference Center, 600 N. 21st St., Superior.

Regency students will have an opportunity to learn about WITC's Pivot Point Cosmetology Program and financial aid options available to meet their unique circumstances. Instructors, counselors and staff will answer individual questions and concerns to help these displaced students find an educational path to best serve their needs. All displaced Regency students in attendance will receive a voucher to cover their application fee.

All affected students and staff are encouraged to contact WITC-Superior at 715-243-9482 for support with their educational needs.