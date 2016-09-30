Law orders drivers to ditch phones between cones

Starting Saturday, drivers must put down their phones between the orange cones to avoid a fine. A new Wisconsin law makes it illegal to talk on a handheld mobile device while driving through a work zone.

"Holding a phone up to the ear takes precious attention away from the road," says David Pabst, director of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Transportation Safety. "In a work zone, there are narrow, shifting lanes and there is a lot of activity occurring in a condensed space. It's vitally important that drivers stay focused and alert at all times."

Drivers face fines of up to $40 on first offense and up to $100 for subsequent offenses. The law applies to anyone operating a motor vehicle within a work zone, including commercial drivers and workers.

Mobile device use continues to be a leading cause of distracted driving. Texting while driving already is illegal in Wisconsin. The handheld device law builds on efforts to enhance safety by creating an additional tool to curtail inattentive driving.

From 2011 to 2015, 47 people were killed and 3,592 injured in a total of 9,664 crashes in Wisconsin work zones. Year over year, the figures have shown steady growth. In 2011, there were seven fatalities and 750 injuries resulting from 1,708 work zone crashes. In 2015, there were 13 fatalities and 645 injuries resulting from 2,411 work zone crashes. Motorists and passengers suffer the vast majority of injuries and deaths.

"Distracted driving kills indiscriminately, but each of us has the opportunity to do the right thing for safety out on the road," Pabst said. "The more we work to eliminate distractions and focus on driving, the safer each of us will be."

There is an exemption granted in the event a motorist must use a handheld mobile device to call 911. Bluetooth and handsfree devices remain legal to use while driving through a work zone, but drivers are encouraged to refrain from phone calls altogether to give undivided attention to the road.

"A lot can happen — fast — out on the highway," Pabst said. "A vehicle traveling 55 mph covers the length of a football field in less than five seconds."

To prevent a fine, drivers may consider turning off their phone until they reach their destination or leaving a voicemail explaining how long the driver will be unavailable.