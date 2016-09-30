County panel sends budget to board

Douglas County has a plan to present to the Board of Supervisors when the body meets Oct. 25 to consider adopting its 2017 budget.

That plan is not quite complete; however, after the county's Administration Committee directed the administrator and finance director to find $48,000 to $50,000 to provide at least some level of funding for the Superior Vocations Center and Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse.

Last year, when the agencies were slated to lose funding from the county, the Douglas County Board provided $44,000 — $10,000 to CASDA and $34,000 for SVC — using the county's sales tax reserve fund to cover the cost.

However, this year, sales tax revenue is falling about 13 percent short of projections made last year.

"I believe we've got to fund CASDA and the vocations center to some level," said Supervisor Doug Finn.

"If we don't it's going to bite us in the end," said Supervisor Rosemary Lear.

While some supervisors floated the idea of maintaining the level of funding provided this year, which was eliminated for the first time last year from the Health and Human Services budget, Supervisor Nick Baker recommended increasing that level of funding by a small amount.

Board Chairman Mark Liebaert suggested increasing the size of a one-time $1.13 million transfer from the county's forestry department used to balance the county budget this year to fund the agencies that help victims of sexual and domestic abuse, and people with disabilities gain employment.

Forestry committee member, Supervisor Mary Lou Bergman, said she supported that idea.

Lear said if sales tax revenues increase, there is the potential to pay back the forestry department, which is one of several sources of revenue that supports the county's annual budget. Other sources include property, sales and occupational taxes, shared revenue, interest and borrowing, and other smaller streams of revenue.

Aside from the amendment to restore funding for CASDA and SVC, the panel approved sending the balance of the budget to the Board for approval.

The budget includes $5 million in bonding with the goal of stepping up road maintenance efforts, which includes pulverizing and paving County Highway P from highways L to B and County Highway Y from U.S. Highway 53 to Barron Drive, reconstructing County Highway D from B to Evans Road, replacing Balsam Bridge on County Highway B, bridge rehabilitation on County Highway C. Plans include reconstruction design for 10.43 miles of County Highway C from the state line to State Highway 35, and replacing aging highway equipment.

The county's almost $52.5 million budget for 2017 will be supported by a $16.57 million levy, an increase of less than 1.1 percent from 2016.

Finn said it's getting tougher each year, because of the squeeze put on the county by the state. Levy limits prohibit the county from raising the property tax levy by more than growth and debt service.

The full board takes on the budget at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 in Board Room 201 of the Government Center.