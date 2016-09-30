More good news on school finance

Good news turned into better news this month for the Superior school district, and for taxpayers.

After issuing $52.5 million in debt in June — the first round of bonds for the recently passed $92.5 million referendum — the Superior School Board approved an additional $26.5 million in bonds Sept. 13.

Interest rates had been low in June, but they fell even lower this month and will yield a savings of about $4 million to taxpayers over the life of the debt.

"It's like a Christmas present every month," said Board member Craig Peterson.

When the first series of bonds was issued, the interest rate was 2.9 percent. For the most recent series, the rate is 2.34 percent.

Alayna Burger, business manager for the Superior school district, said the favorable turn in interest rates was not anticipated.

"It's phenomenal, the savings alone that we were able to obtain," she said.

Burger said the school district had expected interest rates to go up after June. When they dipped instead, financial services firm Robert W. Baird & Co. recommended issuing another round of bonds.

"This is the second phase in the referendum financing," said Mike Clark, a public finance director with Baird. "Originally we had not intended to do it this soon after the first, but interest rates have fallen and we had an opportunity to simplify the financing plan."

The school district had planned to wait until early 2017 to issue its second series of bonds.

By issuing the $26.5 million early, Superior's financing plan will be shortened by two years overall and a short-term note that would have been needed was eliminated. Debt from the referendum will now be paid off in 2038 instead of 2040.

Clark said Superior has been fortunate to issue both series of bonds when interest rates were at near historic lows.

Compared to the school district's original referendum financing plan, current projections show a $40 million reduction in interest costs, he said.

"Part of it is due to actual interest rates being lower, and part of it is due to the assumptions we're using, because we had some of the financing out five years," Clark said. "We've eliminated that, so we can be more aggressive or more realistic in terms of the assumptions."

The School Board also voted on Sept. 13 to refinance $6.375 million of the school district's prior service levy.

The interest rate on the bonds was 5.15 to 6 percent. With the refinancing, the rate will drop to 2.29 percent.

Savings from the refinancing go into the district's general fund. The savings range from $77,000 to $68,000 annually.

"Given the low interest rate environment, it was a good opportunity to refinance that debt," Clark said.

The total gross savings over the life of the debt will be nearly $1 million, a percentage savings of about 14.4 percent.

"Anything over 10 is unbelievable," Clark said.

Looking ahead, the school district has two series of bonds left to issue in connection with the referendum. Burger said the first will likely take place in spring 2017, and the second is scheduled for fall 2018.

"It would not be feasible to go out sooner, looking at the debt structure," she said.

The exact timing will depend upon interest rates, Clark said, but the future looks bright for taxpayers.

Current figures show a tax levy rate increase of less than 61 cents per thousand, and Clark said that number will go down in future years.

"Where we kind of had it level the majority of that time, you will see a decline in that tax rate," he said. "So again, significant savings to the taxpayers."