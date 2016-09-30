Man sentenced to prison for sex assault

A Duluth man will spend five years in prison and be registered as a sex offender in connection with a sexual assault in Superior.

Sean Leon Joplin Jr., 25, pleaded no contest Sept. 15 in Douglas County Circuit Court to an amended count of third-degree sexual assault. He was sentenced to five years prison and five years of extended supervision. Joplin was also ordered to register as a sex offender, have no contact with the victim and pay $654 in fines and court costs.

According to the criminal complaint: Joplin had sex with a 15-year-old girl in a Superior residence on March 6. The two initially met through Facebook. Joplin told Superior Police Detective Kirk Hill the teen told him she was 18 years old.