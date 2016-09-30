Search in Parkland leads to drug charges

A Hermantown woman is facing felony drug charges in Douglas County Circuit Court after a search of a Parkland residence turned up more than $2,000 worth of meth.

Ashley Dawn Martin, 29, is charged with possession with intent to deliver meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. She made an initial appearance last week and a $2,500 cash bond was set. Her next court appearance is Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant Sept. 21 at a home on County Highway E as part of a meth investigation. Martin was found in an upstairs bedroom, which had more than a dozen pieces of drug paraphernalia scattered throughout it. A chunk of meth and two jeweler's bags with meth in them were found in the bedroom. In a truck parked outside, nearly 16 grams of meth was found in a speaker box. According to the report, the meth found had an estimated street value of more than $2,000, too much to be simply a "user amount." Paraphernalia recovered during the search included digital scales, jeweler's baggies, pipes, tourniquets and drug packaging with residue. Another 2.65 grams of meth were found in another vehicle on the property.

The charges carry a combined maximum penalty of 18½ years imprisonment and a $35,000 fine.