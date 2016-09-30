Superior woman charged with welfare fraud

A 51-year-old woman who obtained more than $31,000 in public assistance in Minnesota while residing in Superior was charged with six counts of theft, perjury and wrongfully obtaining assistance, according to St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin.

Barbara Almeta Dixon is charged with wrongfully obtaining $3,717 in assistance from the Minnesota Family Investment Program, $4,354 in assistance from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and almost $23,665 in Medical Assistance between March 2014 and May 2015, according to a news release from Rubin's office.

The defendant's rental history, Wisconsin identification card, public utility bills, and her son's school attendance all indicate that she lived in Superior after she applied for public assistance in Minnesota. But she listed a Duluth address — where she hadn't lived for nearly a year — as her address when she applied for benefits.

To be eligible to receive the benefits in Minnesota, a person must reside there, or if absent, be deemed to be a resident.

In June 2016, Dixon again applied for the assistance while providing another Duluth address. An investigator with the St. Louis County Attorney's Office went to the address and was told that Dixon didn't live there. The owner of the property also confirmed the defendant was not a resident.

As of Sept. 7, the whereabouts of Dixon are unknown. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.