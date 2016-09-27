Municipal spending creeps upward in 2014

Total operational spending in Wisconsin's cities and villages with populations over 2,000 saw modest increases for a second straight year in 2014, rising 1.8 percent from $841 to $856 per resident, according to a new study.

MunicipalFacts16, an exclusive annual study released by the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance reviews spending in Wisconsin's 245 most populous municipalities.

The operating figures represent key government services, such as general government operations; police; fire and ambulance services; and road maintenance, plus other programs such as health and human services, recreation and public works.

The alliance also examined these first four categories—"basic spending"—which rose 1 percent from $561 to $567 per resident. Police expenditures (40.3 percent of basic spending) accounted for the largest share of spending, followed by fire-ambulance services (24.7 percent) and street maintenance (20.4 percent).

Per capita expenditures for police were the only one of the four basic service areas where spending did not increase, remaining at $228. Fire-ambulance expenditures rose 0.8 percent to $140 per person. After a wide fluctuation in street maintenance in the two previous years, down 7.5 percent in 2012, then up 7.4 percent in 2013, spending rose 0.5 percent in 2014 to $116. Per capita spending for general government administration rose 4.5 percent, to $83 per capita.

Close to home, spending on municipal operations in Superior was $1,038 per capita, a 0.7 percent increase from 2013 vs. the 1.8 percent increase among the 245 municipalities studied by WISTAX. In 2014, average law enforcement spending was $228 per resident, while police spending in Superior was $ $264. Street maintenance spending totaled $188 per capita, compared to $116 elsewhere. While net fire expenditures averaged $140 statewide, they averaged $162 per person in Superior.

On the revenue side, shared revenues from the state declined slightly, from $127 to $126 per capita. Per capita debt increased 0.2 percent in 2014 to $1,553, compared to average annual increases of 1.2 percent during from 2009 to 2013.

Overall, property tax levies increased 2.1 percent in 2016, down slightly from 2.4 percent in 2015. Per capita property taxes rose 1.7 percent to $565, which was less than the 2.1 percent increase from the previous year.

The 2014 figures, which became available this spring, mark the third full year since 2011 Act 10, which required most public employees to contribute to their retirement, eliminated benefits as a subject of collective bargaining and limited bargained wage increases to inflation.

Previous studies showed that municipal spending declined in 2012, and then began inching up again in 2013. This year's per capita operating expenditure figure is the highest since 2011.