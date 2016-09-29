A century of living

Randy Gabrys of Lake Nebagamon, right, asks Theresa Krieps what the secret of her longevity is during a celebration of her 100th birthday Saturday afternoon at Harmony House. Shelley Nelson

"We walked a lot because we never owned a car," the centenarian said as she celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at Harbor House in the village of Superior. "I never had a car until I got married."

Growing up on Bay Street in the Polish and Czechoslovakian neighbor near the waterfront in Superior, she said life was simple. A twin, she was one of four children born to Polish immigrants. She said her oldest sister was age 3 when the family emigrated to the United States and settled in Superior.

Then, life was simple for the Gabrys girls, Krieps said. She said she enjoyed time with friends and her twin sister, Ann Landin, who passed away five months ago. She enjoyed working in the small garden in the family yard.

"We had a mini-farm, with a cow and chickens and stuff like that," Krieps said. "I enjoyed gardening very much and working with the flowers ... I loved canning and baking and cooking."

She remembers playing baseball and jacks with her sisters and neighbor kids in her youth.

As she got older, she went to work for the old St. Mary's working in the laundry, and worked at Yale and Holzberg's laundries.

Then World War II broke out and Northern Brewery needed help to replace the men heading off to war.

Krieps said it paid better so she took a job there for a few years.

"I can remember the foreman chasing me under the rollers," her son, Larry Krieps said.

"During the shipyard days, when the shipyards had payday, they all came after their cases of beer," the centenarian said.

Theresa Krieps said when she left the brewery, she went to work for Chaffey's where she finished her working career.

At age 29, she married Lauren Krieps, who served in the Army-Air Corp. during World War II, serving in the Pacific Theater. The couple first met before the war.

Together, the couple raised two children.

In 1979, Krieps said she had the opportunity to travel to her parents' homeland in Poland.

"It was so simple there, quiet and nice, Krieps said.

"And you got to meet the pope," her son said.

Krieps said Pope John Paul II, canonized a saint in 2014, was only a few feet away when she saw him in Poland.

She said her one regret was not learning more about her parents and older sister's story about coming through Ellis Island aboard the Ship Bremen.

"She would do anything for anybody," her daughter, Arlene Arneson, said. "She would make paczki — they're Polish donuts — and they're best fresh, so she would stay up the night before ... she would love to do that. And when you went to her house, she would send you home with dozens of cookies or a loaf of bread."

Krieps said she would make Swedish rye bread.

Despite retiring, Krieps said, she liked to stay busy, keeping a garden and canning good foods, cooking and baking.

"She still goes out for walks," said Sharon Kotter, co-owner of Harmony Houses where Krieps has lived for the last five years.

Living there, Krieps said she's been able to make wonderful new friends, like Eleanor Austreng and Esther Kildahl, who each celebrated with Krieps on Saturday.

"She's really a wonderful lady," Kildahl said of Krieps.

"I feel honored to have a relative who's lived this long," said Randy Gabrys, who joined her aunt and Krieps' only living cousin, Adeline Lucas, in celebrating the milestone. Lucas and Krieps are the last family members remaining of their generation.

"I never thought I'd live to be this age," Krieps said.