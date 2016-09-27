Man sentenced for 6th OWI

A Superior man will spend three 11 months in jail for driving drunk a sixth time.

He was sentenced to three years of probation and 11 months in jail, with Huber work release granted. His driver's license was revoked for 36 months and he was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment, receive alcohol treatment as deemed appropriate, install an ignition interlock, submit a DNA sample and pay a $1,756 fine.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officer Jeffrey Dwyer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle Lane was driving May 14th along Mortorelli Drive in Superior after receiving a report about the vehicle swerving all over the road. Dwyer noticed Lane's eyes were red and glossy-looking, and the officer could detect a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Lane.

The Superior man said he had consumed two alcoholic beverages that day. A preliminary breath test indicated a blood alcohol level of 0.228.