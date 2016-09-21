Update: Search for missing boaters on Lake Superior ends

The U.S. Coast Guard has ended its active search for two adults and one child who went missing in Lake Superior Saturday night.

"This is the most difficult decision we have to make during a search effort,” said Cmdr. Carolyn Moberley, of Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie.

“Coast Guard boat crews, aircraft, the cutter Biscayne Bay, as well as Canadian aircraft and numerous state and local resources have searched nonstop over an extensive portion of Lake Superior for these overdue boaters. Our very deepest condolences go out to the families of these individuals."

The Coast Guard searched for a total of 151 hours covering more than 14,000 square miles. The search ended this afternoon.

The Coast Guard began its search Saturday night after receiving a report that the three individuals had not returned from fishing at 5 p.m. as expected. The boat owner’s trailer and truck were still at the local marina.

Searching were crews from: Coast Guard Station Marquette, Michigan, Coast Guard Station Portage, Michigan, Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City, Michigan, Coast Guard Air Station Detroit, Coast Guard Cutter Biscayne Bay, Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Canadian Department of National Defence.