U.S. Coast Guard crews on Tuesday expanded the search area for three boaters missing on Lake Superior since Saturday to about 7,000 square miles offshore from Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

That's up from a search area of about 1,500 square miles on Sunday. The search now extends from the Keweenaw Peninsula east to Caribou Island, Ontario, and the community of Grand Marais, Mich. As of 3 p.m. local time Tuesday, no signs of the missing individuals or their boat had been found, the Coast Guard reported.

The group was in a 14-foot recreational boat owned by 61-year-old Keith Karvonen of Atlantic Mine, Mich., one of the three people missing. WLUC-TV in Marquette, Mich., identified the other two individuals as Steven Chartre, 43, of Ishpeming, Mich., and his 9-year-old son Ethan.

The Coast Guard said it was notified Saturday night that the three had missed an event they were supposed to attend that evening. Their truck and trailer were found at a marina near the eastern entrance to the Keweenaw Waterway, southeast of Houghton.

U.S. Coast Guard crews from as far away as North Carolina and Massachusetts are taking part in the search, along with Canadian Coast Guard personnel and state agencies.

Anyone with any information about the case is urged to contact the Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste. Marie command center at (906) 635-3233.