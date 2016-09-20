Council weighs hiring golf course consultant

Superior High School student Bridgette Beyer tees off on the fifth hole on the North Course at Nemadji Golf Course in Superior. Jed Carlson/jcarlson@superiortelegram.com

Superior's City Council is considering hiring a consultant to ensure one of its assets — the Nemadji Golf Course — thrives well into the future.

The city's Finance Committee last week met in closed session and returned to open session to approve a $24,500 contract with JJ Keegan, a group of strategists that specializes in the golf industry.

The committee's recommendation goes to the Superior City Council tonight.

"We just want to get some guidance and have a unified vision for our golf course," said Jean Vito, finance director and senior administrator. She said many have an interest in the success of the city-owned golf course — taxpayers, golfers, councilors and the current operator.

"Certainly there have been many golf course since the 2008, 2009-time period that have closed, and more and more, you're seeing municipal golf courses that get a subsidy from the general fund," Vito said. "So what we're trying to do is to get some assistance to hopefully avoid that kind of scenario where we have a subsidy. We don't have that right now."

Among the issues the consultant will address is assessing the assets at the golf course, looking at the existing condition, and getting an idea whether improvements and capital outlays are properly funded.

Some of those improvements are paid for by Nemadji Public Golf Course, which the city contracts with to operate the facility, and some are the responsibility of the city, Vito said.

In addition, the consultant would evaluate existing policies and practices, and determine if the fee charged is adequate, and make comparisons to industry standards.

Vito said the goal is to determine if there are any issues that require attention.

"It's a good business practice," said Jack Sweeney, Finance Committee chairman. He said it's a level of expertise city staff doesn't have so to develop best practices, the city is going out to a consultant.

"An important one is they would help us determine if there is any way we can enhance the revenue at the golf course," Vito said. "That benefits both the city and the operator."

Vito said four firms — all impressive — were interviewed, but JJ Keegan and his team had a broad range of experience in managing or analyzing golf courses, including many municipal golf courses that are similar to Superior's. She said she was also impressed with Keegan's credentials, which includes being a certified public accountant with a Master's in business administration.

"That tells me he's got a very good financial head on his shoulders and he can combine that with his golf course experience," Vito said.

The Council meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight in Room 201 of the Government Center.