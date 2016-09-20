Council seeks input on unemployment reform

The Department of Workforce Development encourages the public to submit comments about the state's Unemployment Insurance system to the Unemployment Insurance Advisory Council.

The Council is taking public comment on suggested reforms to the state's UI laws through Nov. 18.

The comments will help form the Council's legislative agenda during the following year.

Comments may be submitted by email to UILawChangeJanell Knutson, Chair, P.O Box 8942, Madison, WI 53708.

The Council also takes public comments at a public hearing on Nov. 17. The hearing will be administered in Madison and broadcast live through web video at six locations throughout the state, including one in Superior. Hearing attendees will be able to share reform ideas with the UIAC in real time 3-6 p.m. at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, Conference Center B, Room C-108 at 600 N. 21st St.