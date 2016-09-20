Veteran of two wars honored with flag raising

Two wars and three Purple Hearts highlight the military career of a man honored this week with a Flag of Remembrance.

The Richard I. Bong American Legion Post flies the flag in honor of Dawayn Wesley McNeil, a lifetime member of VFW Post 2720 in Deer River, Minn.

McNeil was born Aug. 19, 1926. He served in the U.S. Army from 1944 until 1953. He served in World War II with the 424th Infantry Regiment, 106th Infantry Division (Golden Lion) and the Korean War with the 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division (Wolfhounds). He received three Purple Hearts during his service and was honorably discharged with a permanent retirement for physical disability. He was discharged as sergeant first class.

McNeil enjoyed sharing his stories with his children and grandchildren, leaving a lasting sense of pride and patriotism for our country.

His decorations, medals, battles and campaigns include the Battle of the Bulge, Bronze Star with valor, American Defense Campaign, National Defense, Northern France, Rhineland, Central Europe, European, African, Middle Eastern Theater Service Medals with four bronze service stars, World War II Service Medal, Overseas Service Bar, combat rifle award, combat infantryman's badge, Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal with four bronze service stars, United Nations Service Medal and Victory Medal.

McNeil passed away May 30, 2007.

For more information about the Flag of Remembrance Program, call John Vaski at 715-394-7693, Scott Markle at 218-269-4675, or the center at 715-392-7151, or email info@bvhcenter.org or educator@bvhcenter.org.

The flag is raised at 9 a.m. Friday in front of the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, 305 Harbor View Parkway, and is open to the public.