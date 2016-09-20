Superior man faces child porn charges

A town of Superior man accused of possessing dozens of sexually explicit images of children made an initial appearance last week in Douglas County Circuit Court.

Kenneth Lynn Hockbein, 54, faces 30 counts of felony possession of child pornography. A $100,000 cash bond was set for Hockbein, who remains in custody at the Douglas County Jail. He was ordered to have no contact with minors under the age of 18 and not access or use the internet. His next court appearance was set for Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint:

A video sharing service called "sendvid" alerted the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children about possible child pornography being uploaded and shared from a computer in the Twin Ports. The Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force identified the computer as one belonging to Hockbein.

Douglas County Sheriff's Detective John Parenteau with the Lake Superior Forensic Technology and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Hockbein's home. A number of secure digital cards, a flash drive and a digital camera were taken for examination. On one of the cards, Parenteau located 1,278 images and videos of possible child pornography. At least 30 contained pictures of known child victims, according to the criminal complaint. Two of them allegedly involved toddler-aged victims; another involved an infant.

Hockbein admitted to Parenteau that he has probably downloaded over a hundred child pornography files from a site called Chatstep, according to the complaint. He said he did it out of boredom and for the excitement of it. He told Parenteau it was way too easy to do.

Possession of child pornography carries a maximum penalty of 25 years of imprisonment and a $100,000 fine.