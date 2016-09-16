Public record

Mark David Kilepla, 48, 2433 Banks Ave., domestic criminal damage to property, guilty plea, deferred judgment of conviction; domestic battery, guilty plea, 120 days jail, Huber work release, $616 fine and court costs; bail jumping, possession of marijuana, guilty pleas, 120 days jail, consecutive, Huber work release, DNA sample, $516 fine and court costs; disorderly conduct, take and drive abandoned vehicle without consent, dismissed but read in for sentencing; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

July 20

Jonathan Alexander Nelson, 42, Tomahawk, Wis., fourth offense within five years operating while intoxicated, fourth offense within five years operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

July 25

Brandon George Cone, 24, 2601 E. Third St., party to burglary, probation revoked, 18 months prison, 18 months extended supervision, $518 court costs; party to theft, probation revoked, nine months jail, concurrent; party to burglary, guilty plea, 18 months prison, 18 months extended supervision, concurrent, chemical dependency evaluation, $1,174 restitution, $781 fine and court costs.

Aug. 1

Zachary Thomas Brosdal, 21, 2014 Baxter Ave., criminal damage to property, party to criminal damage to property, guilty pleas, one year of probation, $1,228 restitution, $566 court costs, full-time work or school, DNA sample, eligible to be expunged; two additional counts criminal damage to property, dismissed.

Aug. 8

Wade Anthony Almer, 21, Foxboro, substantial battery, no contest plea, one year of probation, 30 days jail, Huber work release, $4,419 restitution, chemical dependency evaluation, $960 court costs, eligible to be expunged.