Officers team up to earn narcotics award

The Northwest Area Crime Unit, which encompasses 14 law enforcement agencies stretching from the Minnesota to Michigan borders, received the 2016 Wisconsin Narcotics Officers' Association Drug Unit of the Year award.

"It's actually quite the honor because it comes from your peers," said Douglas County Sheriff's Sgt. James Madden, director of the unit. The association, which was established in 1990, includes more than 400 narcotics officers statewide. It recognizes one narcotics unit a year for exemplary performance regarding narcotics enforcement.

With drug task forces from major metropolitan areas in the running, the win came as a surprise. This marks the first time the northwest unit has received the award.

"We were pretty excited," said Capt. Tyler Walsh with the Washburn County Sheriff's Office, vice director of the unit. "We're kind of in a bubble up here in northern Wisconsin. For the state to recognize all the hard work officers have put in is pretty exciting."

Statistics and crime lab submissions show that although the population they cover is smaller, northwestern Wisconsin is dealing with big city drug problems.

"I'd have to say we're on par with many of the larger task forces, despite our area or population being smaller," Madden said, based on per capita numbers.

Over the past year, the unit successfully earned federal convictions on meth cases in Washburn and Burnett counties, prison sentences for Chicago heroin dealers in Douglas County and seized drugs with a street value of about $400,000. More federal cases are on the docket, including one out of Sawyer County that netted a pound and a half of meth.

"It's a team effort through and through," Walsh said.

The task force covers a lot of territory, with each detective working out of their home agencies. The centralized portion is located in Douglas County, where the sheriff's office and Superior police department combine and have a number of dedicated narcotics officers. It's not uncommon for them to field a call for manpower out of Ashland County or help serve search warrants in Sawyer County.

"It's kind of unique like that," Madden said. "You'd think us being spread out that you wouldn't have that great working relationship, but a lot of us have known each other for years and we're always on the phone and running back and forth doing different things so they're not alone out in Hayward or southern Sawyer County."

Much of the narcotics work in Douglas County has been focused on heroin and fentanyl cases. In surrounding counties, meth takes top billing.

"Methamphetamine was my biggest caseload the last four years," Walsh said, followed by marijuana and prescription pills. "We're fighting the good fight, doing the best we can here."

More resources would help.

"You do think it's just the tip of the iceberg," Madden said. "You wish you had more resources to throw at it, more people."

In the last year, investigators routinely looked beyond local dealers and worked the ladder up to stem the flow of drugs at their source. Investigators recently made the eight-hour trip to Chicago with an informant to conduct a controlled buy of two ounces of heroin from a dealer, gang member, homicide suspect who is now in federal custody.

During routine surveillance of a local meth dealer, and with no advance notice, investigators from the Northwest Area Crime Unit tailed the dealer through five states to a southern Kansas casino where she met her Arizona-based source. Their trip led to all the suspects being arrested and the seizure of five pounds of meth.

Arrests alone won't stop the area's drug flow.

"We're doing a lot tackling the problem of the supply, and we'll keep doing that because it's important, but more has to be done on the demand side as well, as far as treatment goes, education," Madden said. Although a big bust dries up the supply of drugs, it's a short-term effect.

"Wait a week and somebody else moves in," Madden said. "Or they move up the ladder when somebody else gets taken off."

Walsh said he's held a few talks at schools to spread the word about the danger of drugs, what to look for and the importance of reporting suspicious activity.

"Citizens may think they're bothering us, that's definitely not the case," Walsh said. "We want them to report anything they see that's not right. We appreciate when they do; we appreciate information that helps solve these cases."

The unit is gearing up for another year of teamwork, flush with statewide recognition.

"To be recognized by your peers is the most gratifying thing for us," Walsh said.