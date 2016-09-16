Lake Nebagamon man faces decades old child sex charges

New charges dating back decades have been filed in Douglas County against a Lake Nebagamon man accused of child sex assault.

Michael William Hill, 46, faces incest with a child and child enticement, both felonies. The new charges involve incidents that allegedly took place more than 25 years ago in rural Douglas County.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim in the new case came forward after learning of the initial sex assault charges.

In April, Hill was charged with first-degree child sex assault and repeated sexual assault of a child. The charges stemmed from alleged incidents between 2013 and 2016 involving a victim under the age of 10. Hill has been making scheduled court appearances since the charges were filed and was released from custody after posting a $15,000 cash bond, according to online court records. He was ordered to have no intentional contact with minors and no contact with the victim.

Hill waived a preliminary hearing in April and pleaded not guilty to the charges in May. His next court appearance in that case is set for October.

Hill has yet to make a court appearance for the new charges, which carry a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000 or both on each count. A warrant for his arrest had been filed with the new charges.

Hill was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Thursday, according to the Douglas County Jail's online roster.