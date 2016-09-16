MADISON — A Superior awaiting trial in Douglas County for abducting and sexually assaulting a Virginia girl was indicted Wednesday in federal court for allegedly transporting a minor across state lines to engage in sex and possessing child pornography.

If convicted, Peter A. Diehl, 31, faces 10 years to life in prison on the transporting charge and up to 10 years on the child pornography charge.

According to court documents and published reports:

Diehl began chatting online with a 14-year-old girl in Suffolk, Va., in August 2015 about problems she was having at home. Diehl offered to help her out and drove to Virginia where he met the girl at an Applebee's restaurant near her home. He drove her to a Hermantown motel where they stay for a few days before bringing her to his Superior residence.

After the girl called her mother Sept. 23, 2015, it was determined she had phoned from Diehl's residence.

The girl was found during a search of Diehl's East Itasca Street home where a pregnancy test kit, prenatal vitamins, sex toys, a dog collar and items that could have been used to "brand" her were recovered.

An Aug. 12 receipt from a Raphine, Va. convenience store and a GPS unit were recovered from Diehl's car.

Diehl told Wisconsin police that he met the girl online and talked with her daily for two weeks about her arguments with her mom regarding chores and babysitting but never asked where she lived.

The girl told authorities Diehl bought her clothing and jewelry. She also said he talked about marrying her when she turned 18 and wanted to have children with her.

The indictment alleged that Diehl transported the girl from Minnesota to Superior on Aug. 20, 2015, with the intent to engage in sex and possessing child pornography.

Diehl remains in custody in Douglas County where he has a Jan. 12 trial date on abducting and repeated sexual assault of a minor charges and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

No court dates have been set on Diehl's federal case.