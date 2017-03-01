Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Charo, "SNL" comedian Chris Kattan, "The A-Team" star Mr. T, "Glee" alum Heather Morris and NFL player Rashad Jennings are among the contestants who will compete for the mirror ball trophy.

As previously reported by Variety, figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei, and "The Bachelor" Nick Viall will also put on their dancing shoes.

Here's the full rundown of the "DWTS" Season 24 celebrities and their pro partners:

Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess Charo with Keo Motsepe Chris Kattan with Witney Carson David Ross with Lindsay Arnold Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy Mr. T with Kym Herjavec Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater Simone Biles with Sasha Farber

"Dancing With the Stars" is hosted by Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Judges are Bruno Toniolo, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and former "DWTS" pro Julianne Hough.

Last year, Biles' teammate, Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez, was the Season 23 winner.

"Dancing With the Stars" premieres Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m.