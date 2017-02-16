Mika Brzezinski on Wednesday morning's broadcast, Feb. 15, said she believed the senior counselor to President Trump was no longer credible and would no longer make appearances on the program so long as she had a say in matters.

"I won't do it because I don't believe in fake news or information that isn't true. Every time I've ever seen her on television something's askew, off or incorrect," Brzezinski said. Joe Scarborough, her co-anchor, backed Brzezinski, saying his sources indicated that the adviser was "out of the loop" at the White House. "She's in none of the key meetings," said Scarborough.

Both hosts indicated they felt Conway books herself onto prominent news programs but does not have the best information.