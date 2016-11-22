Adriana Lima gets fighting fit for Victoria’s Secret show

"The Victoria's Secret fashion show gets bigger, and more and more countries are watching the show all over the place. And you're not going to be wearing much and you want to look your best in there. So yes, I get nervous and anxious," the Brazilian model said on Monday.

Lima, 35, and a mother of two, has logged 15 years on the catwalk forVictoria's Secret and says her goal is to walk in 20 shows.

Lima said she started boxing when she was 19, and works out in Miami, where she now lives, as well as New York and wherever else her work takes her.

The 2016 Victoria's Secret show will be broadcast in the United States on Dec. 5 and later shown in 190 other countries.