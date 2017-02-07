Sting, Wayne Shorter win 2017 Polar Music Prize

The Polar Music Prize was founded in 1989 by ABBA manager Stig Anderson and the winners each receive 1 million Swedish crowns ($113,000).

"As a composer, Sting has combined classic pop with virtuoso musicianship and an openness to all genres and sounds from around the world," the committee said in a statement.

"Sting is a true citizen of the world, who has also been indefatigable in using his position as an arena-filling artist to promote human rights."

The committee said saxophonist and composer Shorter had "constantly sought out untravelled paths" in a career that included work in groups such as Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers, Miles Davis's Second Great Quintet and Weather Report.

"As a solo artist he has been making albums for six decades, and he has written a number of the most enduring compositions in the history of jazz," the committee said.