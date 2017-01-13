Billy Joel books Target Field concert

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 through Ticketmaster.

Minnesota Twins president and CEO Dave St. Peter, manager Paul Molitor and first baseman Joe Mauer were on hand Thursday morning, Jan. 12, at Target Field to reveal details about the concert to reporters. News conferences to announce local concerts are exceedingly rare, although they were also staged for Joel’s most recent Twin Cities shows, a joint May 2009 gig with Elton John at Xcel Energy Center and a solo stop at Target Center six years later.

The 67-year-old New York native was inspired to pursue music after seeing the Beatles on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” He played in several unsuccessful bands in the late ’60s before going solo in 1971 with “Cold Spring Harbor.” Joel’s first hit, “Piano Man,” arrived two years later and has since become his signature tune.

From there, Joel went on to rule radio with a long string of smashes, including “Just the Way You Are,” “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song),” “Only the Good Die Young,” “You May Be Right,” “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me,” “Tell Her About It,” “Uptown Girl,” “Keeping the Faith” and “We Didn’t Start the Fire.” Joel’s 1985 compilation “Greatest Hits Volume I and Volume II” has sold more than 11.5 million copies.

Joel landed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999, the same year he played a New Year’s Eve concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden. At the time, he said it may be his final live performance. Joel’s 1993 album “River of Dreams” marked the end of his career writing pop songs. In 2001, he issued “Fantasies and Delusions,” a collection of classical piano pieces.

Despite his lack of new material, Joel has continued to find great success on the road. In November 1990, he played four sold-out shows at Target Center, shortly after the venue opened to the public. He has headlined Target Center a total of 10 times, selling about 189,000 tickets in total.

Joel launched his current tour in January 2014 and has since played Madison Square Garden once a month as well as various arenas around the country, and outdoor stadiums in the summers. In addition to Target Field, he’s also booked to headline upcoming concerts at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium (May 13), Cleveland’s Progressive Field (July 14), Chicago’s Wrigley Field (Aug. 11), Boston’s Fenway Park (Aug. 30) and Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park (Sept. 9).

Monday, Joel sat down for a rare television interview on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Among other things, he revealed his own personal five favorite songs: “Vienna,” “And So it Goes,” “You May Be Right,” “She’s Right on Time” and “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant.”

