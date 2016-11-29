Prince to be celebrated at Paisley Park one year after death

"Celebration 2017" will take place from April 20-23, with tickets starting at $499 for the four-day event that will include artists such as Prince's band, The Revolution; Morris Day; and another Prince band, 3RDEYEGIRL. More artists will be announced at later dates.

Prince, known for songs including "Purple Rain" and "When Doves Cry," died on April 21 of an accidental overdose of the powerful painkiller fentanyl at his Paisley Park estate in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen. He was 57.

Organizers said the event will "reflect the spirit" of the singer's inaugural "Prince: A Celebration" June 2000 concert, which featured performances and events over four days.

Fans of the late singer have been able to pay their respects at Paisley Park since it opened to the public last month, allowing visitors to see instruments, artwork, wardrobe and other items belonging to Prince.

Last month, Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan topped the bill for an all-star concert tribute in memory of Prince, held at an arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, about 30 miles (48 km) west of Paisley Park.