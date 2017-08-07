Actors Chris Pratt, Anna Faris announce they are separating

Faris, 40, posted a statement along the same lines on her social media pages.

Pratt, known for starring roles in blockbusters "Guardians of the Galaxy," "The Lego Movie" and "Jurassic World," and Faris, star of the "Scary Movie" franchise and the TV sitcom "Mom," have a four-year-old child.

"Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward," the couple said. "We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

The couple married in 2009, two years after co-starring in the film "Take Me Home Tonight." It was Pratt's first marriage and Faris' second.