    Key winners at the 2017 Golden Globe awards

    Posted Today at 8:57 a.m.
    John Lithgow congratulates co-star Claire Foy, who holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama for her role in "The Crown," as the rest of the cast and crew pose together after winning the award for Best Television Series - Drama during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, Jan. 8.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

    Reuters

    BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The 2017 Golden Globe awards, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were handed out on Sunday in Beverly Hills, honoring the best of film and television.

    Following is a list of winners in key catgeories.

    FILM

    BEST DRAMA

    "Moonlight"

    BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

    "La La Land"

    BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

    Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

    BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

    Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

    BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

    Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

    BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

    Emma Stone, "La La Land"

    BEST DIRECTOR

    Damien Chazelle "La La Land"

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

    Aaron Taylor-Johnson "Nocturnal Animals"

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

    Viola Davis "Fences"

    BEST ANIMATED FILM

    "Zootopia"

    BEST ORIGINAL SONG

    "City of Stars" - La La Land

    BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

    "Elle" France

    TELEVISION

    BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

    "The Crown"

    BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

    "Atlanta"

    BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

    Billy Bob Thornton "Goliath"

    BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

    Claire Foy "The Crown"

    BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY

    Donald Glover "Atlanta"

    BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY

    Tracee Ellis Ross "black-ish"

    BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

    "The People v. O.J Simpson: American Crime Story"

