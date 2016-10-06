Shakespeare's 'Othello' opens Friday with familiar faces

Left to right, Jamel Anderson as Othello listens to his friend Iago, played by Tim Komatsu, in a scene from Wise Fool Shakespeare's "Othello." The play will be performed the next two weekends at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth.

October is the month for all things Shakespeare. The first collected edition of Shakespeare’s plays, the First Folio, will be on display at the Tweed Museum of Art on the University of Minnesota Duluth campus through Oct. 26. Published in 1623, it is one of 233 known copies.

The coming of the First Folio has led to a number of Shakespeare-themed events, including a display of work by local artists and a dance recital, both inspired by the bard.

Among the Shakespeare-iest of Shakespearean things to occur during a month of all things Shakespeare: Wise Fool Shakespeare’s production of a Shakespeare play.

“Othello” opens Friday and runs through Oct. 16 at Lincoln Park Middle School Auditorium.

The cast includes Minneapolis-based actor Jamel Anderson, University of Wisconsin-Superior alum-gone-New York Meredith Sweeney, and a handful of familiar local faces, including Rebecca Farmer, Andrew Kirov and Chris Nollet.

For those unfamiliar with the tragic tale of yesteryear: The titular character is a general in the Venetian army, Desdemona is his doomed wife, Cassio is his trusted friend and Iago is his not-so-trusted ensign.

It all starts with a Desdemona fan realizing that she has eloped with Othello. Iago uses an interaction between her and Cassio to fire up a bad bout of jealousy.

Wise Fool Shakespeare’s production of “Othello” is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 16 at Lincoln Park Middle School. Tickets: $20 for adults, $15 for students/seniors. Sundays are pay-what-you-can at the door. Call (218) 269-4953 or visit wisefoolshakespeare.com.