Time Inc. rejects bid from billionaire Bronfman Jr.: NY Post

Bronfman offered $18 per share, the Post reported, representing a premium of 30.4 percent to Time Inc.'s Friday close and valuing the publisher at $1.78 billion.

New York-based Time Inc.'s shares jumped 11.6 percent to $15.40 in premarket trading on Monday.

Bronfman, who is a managing partner of private equity firm Accretive LLC, made the bid along with Russian-born billionaire Leonard Blavatnik, the founder of holding company Access Industries, and Israeli businessman Ynon Kreiz, the Post reported.

Bronfman, a former chief executive of Warner Music Group, has a long history in the media and entertainment world. His family made its fortune from Seagram's, once the largest distiller of alcoholic beverages in the world.

Time Inc. and Access Industries did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Bronfman could not immediately be reached.