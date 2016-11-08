Booker finalist Thien wins top Canada fiction prize

The C$100,000 ($74,700) prize was awarded in Toronto by a five-member jury.

The jury wrote that they were entranced by the book's "detailed, layered, complex drama of classical musicians and their loved ones trying to survive two monstrous insults to their humanity: Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution in mid-twentieth century China and the Tiananmen Square massacre."

The book had also been nominated for the Booker Prize, but last month lost out to American Paul Beatty's "The Sellout," a biting satire on race relations in the United States.