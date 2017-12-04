LSC student artists to host 18th annual throw-a-thon

This activity will support Duluth's Empty Bowl project, an annual event held every spring to raise money for Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

The 18th annual Lake Superior College Throw-a-thon runs 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the ceramics studio in LSC's Fine Arts building. The event attracts dozens of students and some of the region's most accomplished artists to throw ceramic bowls for the Empty Bowl.

"Everyone is welcome to come join us, students or otherwise. This is a great opportunity to volunteer a bit of your time and give back to our community," said Isi Grauer, president of the LSC Student Art Club. "We always have a good time and meet interesting people. Refreshments are provided."