Don't miss gospel hour with Superior Singers

The concert is in honor of their good friend, Ruthie Burnham, who unexpectedly passed away in June. Ruthie joined the Singers in 2009 and quickly became the heart and soul of the group with her soulful, gospel sound featured in many of her vocal performances. The Superior Singers were a huge part of her life, and they would like to pay tribute to her by performing songs she sang before with the group, and many of the traditional gospel songs from Ruthie's upbringing in the church.

The concert opens with two songs that Ruthie loved: "Hark the Herald" from her first concert in 2009, and "You Better Get Ready," the soulful gospel song where she sang lead in 2010. Prepare the way of the Lord in the next song "The Glory Revealed," while the a cappella spiritual "We're Goin' Up to Bethlehem" finds the whole world aware of what is about to happen. The shepherds are warned by the angels in the southern gospel rock song "Don't Be Afraid" and the glory comes to all in the Motown tinged song "Glory." Word spreads and the world is curious in the a cappella "Have You Seen the Baby?" and announcements are made in an unforgettable gospel arrangement of "Go, Tell It on the Mountain." Two songs honoring the Holy Mother are next, the popular "Mary, Did You Know?" and the a cappella spiritual "Mary Sat a Rockin'" — not to be missed. A prayer for all in a fun gospel rendition of "All Night, All Day" followed by the coming of the Magi in the a cappella spiritual "Follow That Star." It wouldn't be a Singers concert without the vocal prowess of its own Patrick Reijo, as he takes the lead on a spectacular version of "Oh, Happy Day" and the concert concludes with a rousing, funky gospel rendition of the popular hymn "Joy to the World." The Singers send you home with a stirring, gospel rendition of the famous carol "Holy, Holy Night."

Don't miss this spectacular concert this holiday season. Starting Nov. 30, the Singers schedule can be found at superiorsingers.com, or call (218) 348-8314 for information.

Editor's Note: This article was published Nov. 17, 2017, in the print edition of the Superior Telegram.