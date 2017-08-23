According to the brothers, Netflix has already renewed the series for a third season. But by the end of that season, the preteens of Hawkins, Ind., will be headed toward college.

"We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," Ross said.

"We just have to keep adjusting the story," Matt continued. "Though I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year."

Netflix declined to comment when reached by Variety.

While the news will undoubtedly disappoint some "Stranger Things" fans, they still have Season 2's upcoming premiere to look forward to, which a recently released trailer has hinted will feature a new monster, as well as continued tribulations for Will, who slipped into the Upside Down in the first season. Pretty much anyone associated with the show has refused to say much else, however, besides that the new season will be darker and incorporate more horror elements. The Duffer brothers added that they wanted to "push things a bit."

Season 2 premieres Oct. 28 on Netflix.