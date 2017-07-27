"Right now just talking," a person close to the ABC show tells Variety of the prospect of Spicer joining the series. The insider stresses that there have been no firm discussions with Spicer regarding "Dancing With the Stars," saying, "Nothing beyond talking about casting. We're still so early in the process."

The insider explains it's so early in the casting process that there's "no one we're dying for right now."

With "DWTS" heading into its whopping 25th season, our source jokes, "Honestly [we're] running out of stars!"

Spicer resigned from his position as White House press secretary a week ago, after six months as the chief spokesperson for President Donald Trump's administration. Press deputy Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elevated to press secretary.

A considerable amount of attention has been placed on Spicer's next move, given his highly-publicized -- and criticized -- six months in the White House.

Spicer's possible "DWTS" gig was first reported by Page Six, who adds Spicer has been taking meetings with major broadcasters to explore a new career in TV where he would "share his insider knowledge of President Trump."

Per usual, ABC had no comment regarding Spicer on "DWTS," as the network does not comment on casting rumors.