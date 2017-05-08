'13 Reasons Why' renewed for a second season at Netflix

The second season, which will again consist of 13 episodes, is set to debut on Netflix in 2018. Brian Yorkey will continue to serve as showrunner.

Although Netflix doesn't release ratings, the series became the most tweeted about show of 2017.

Critics praised the series, including Variety's Maureen Ryan, who called it "a suspenseful tale that will keep most engaged until the final scene fades out." But it also sparked controversy over its graphic depictions of suicide and sexual violence, leading Netflix to add content warnings to the episodes.

Season 2 will be produced for Netflix by Paramount Television. The show is also executive produced by Selena Gomez, along with Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Joy Gorman Wettels, Michael Sugar and Steve Golin.