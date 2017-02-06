UWS hosts 50s, 60s jazz

Greg Kehl Moore and Friends perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Thorpe Langley Auditorium. The performance includes works from Bobby Timmons, Horace Silver, Oliver Nelson and Jimmy Smith. It features UWS Professor of Music and Jazz Program director Greg Kehl Moore on saxophone, professor Erin Aldridge on strings, associate professor Brett Jones on percussion, Ryan Frane on piano and jazz organ and Tanya Moore on vocals.