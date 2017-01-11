It is not the first time that Hasbro Inc, which sells the game in which players buy and sell real estate, has given players the option of adding new tokens. A 2013 vote saw the iron voted out and replaced by a shiny metal cat.

"Only time will tell if fans will decide to stay with the classics, keep a few favorites or pick an entirely new lineup of tokens," said Jonathan Berkowitz, a Hasbro executive, in a statement announcing the vote on Tuesday.

Players can view the options at VoteMonopoly.com and the company will reveal the new pawns on March 19.