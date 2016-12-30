Woods worth $740 million, Jordon a billionaire, says Forbes

Woods, 40, is the youngest person on the Forbes top-20 list, with a net worth estimated at $740 million.

The 14-times major champion, who trails only Jack Nicklaus (18 majors) on the all-time list, recently launched a competitive comeback after being sidelined for more than 15 months while recovering from back surgery.

Woods who went through a costly divorce in 2010 and lost several sponsors after revelations of multiple infidelity, is seventh on the list, while Mickelson is 18th, with an estimated worth of $375 million.

Jordan, 53, who retired in 2003 with the mantle of arguably the greatest basketballer, is worth $1.2 billion according to the magazine, good for fourth on the list, which is topped by filmmaker George Lucas ($4.6 billion).

Forbes says eligibility for the list was limited to United States citizens who are rich because of their fame, rather than famous because they are rich.

According to Forbes, President-elect Donald Trump belongs in the latter category.