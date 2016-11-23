PBS hosts sneak peek at 'Lost Superior'

Free parking is available.

Those attending will enjoy a half-hour preview of the hour-long documentary, which is set to air on WDSE-WRPT Nov. 29-Dec. 5. Producers kicked off the documentary by hosting an event at the Superior Public Library in June, asking people to share their stories, photos and memorabilia. The turnout, according to PBS, was incredible.

"Lost Superior" traces the history of Superior, founded by explorers who found shallow waters in the bay at the mouth of the Nemadji River and determined to put in a town site they hoped would grow to rival Chicago. Industry giants came to call, immigrants settled neighborhoods near the waterfront. Boom and bust would see Superior grow and shrink and grow again. "Lost Superior" gives viewers a look back at the battles over borders, the stories of Superior's settlers, its pivotal characters, landmarks and enterprises.

The documentary airs at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 on PBS North; 7 p.m. Dec. 1 on PBS Explore, 8 p.m. Dec. 3 on Create!, 6 p.m. Dec. 4 on PBS North and 7 p.m. Dec. 5 on Create!