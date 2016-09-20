Senior meals
Senior Connections offers hot, nutritious meals Monday-Friday for people 60 or older. Meals are delivered to homebound individuals and served at congregate sites in Douglas County. A $4 per meal contribution is requested, but no one is denied because of inability to pay. Call 715-394-3611 or 800-870-2181.
Next week’s menu includes:
Sept. 26: Egg salad on wheat bread, vegetable barley soup, fresh fruit.
Sept. 27: Ham slice, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, wheat roll, fruited Jell-O.
Sept. 28: Lasagna, tossed salad, cauliflower, garlic breadstick, brownie.
Sept. 29: Baked fish, au gratin potatoes, carrot coins, wheat roll, white Jell-O cake.
Sept. 30: Home delivery only, meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, bread, pineapple.
Make reservations 24 hours in advance for meal sites at 11:30 a.m. at Phoenix Villa, 218-591-3553; Amnicon Senior Center, Tuesday-Wednesday, 715-364-2316; Solon Springs Community Center, Thursday-Friday, 715-378-4546; Senior Center, Monday-Friday, 715-394-3611; and Gordon Town Hall, Tuesday-Friday, 715-376-4683; and 11:15 a.m. Monday-Thursday at Holy Assumption Parish, 715-394-7919; and Kro Bar and Grill, Brule, Tuesday-Friday, 715-372-5474.