Trapping course offered in Brule

Cost for the course is $12 and registration is required. Call Greg Kessler at (715) 372-8539, ext. 115. Attendance at all three sessions is mandatory.

To acquire a Wisconsin trapping license, a first-time trapper must complete the course. Only trappers that have purchased a trapping license prior to 1992, or those actively engaged in farming, are exempt. Participants who complete the course will receive free trapping privileges for the 2017-2018 trapping season.