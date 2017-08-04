Trapping course offered in Brule
The Wisconsin Trappers Association and Department of Natural Resources will hold a trapper education course from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and Aug. 11, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Brule River State Forest Ski Trail, one block south of State Highway 2 at 5750 S. Afterhours Road.
Cost for the course is $12 and registration is required. Call Greg Kessler at (715) 372-8539, ext. 115. Attendance at all three sessions is mandatory.
To acquire a Wisconsin trapping license, a first-time trapper must complete the course. Only trappers that have purchased a trapping license prior to 1992, or those actively engaged in farming, are exempt. Participants who complete the course will receive free trapping privileges for the 2017-2018 trapping season.