Ski race set for Saturday

The Riverview Loppet ski race, scheduled for Saturday, is on. The forecast for Saturday calls for sun and temperatures in the 40s. The Afterhours Trail will be closed to non-racers until 1:30 p.m. on race day.

Race-day registration and bib pick-up run 7:30-9 a.m. at the Brule Town Hall. Races then begin at 9:45 a.m. starting in the following order: Family Fun Tour, mass start; Classic 9K/18K, starts by gender; Freestyle 18K, starts by gender and age; Freestyle 9K, starts by gender.

An awards presentation and luncheon will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Brule Town Hall.

More information can be found at brulexcski.com/river-view-loppet.

The official start of spring is a little over two weeks away, and the signs are in the air. The sun is higher in the sky, there are more than 11 hours of daylight each day and the temperatures are warming up.

During the late-winter and early-spring season, deer collisions become more frequent as deer linger along roadsides looking for the first greens of spring. If you hit a deer, please safely remove the deer to the side of the road. Eagles and other wildlife are at risk of being hit by cars when they are feeding on the car-killed deer.

DNR wildlife staff members are conducting winter health and pregnancy assessments on deer that are hit by cars or found dead due to other factors. If you see a fresh and intact deer carcass, please notify your local DNR office or service center.