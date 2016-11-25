Better than expected
The buck harvest is up in northern Wisconsin — substantially.
After just two days, Douglas County was already closing in on last year’s total for the entire nine-day gun deer season.
Preliminary opening weekend numbers showed a nearly 58 percent increase in the buck harvest over last year. The Department of Natural Resources reported 1,166 bucks were killed in Douglas County over the opening weekend. During the entire 2015 nine-day hunt, Douglas County hunters killed only 1,276 bucks.
“We expected it to go up, but not as much as it did,” said Greg Kessler, DNR wildlife biologist.
The northern forest zone as a whole saw a 26 percent increase in its buck kill on the opening weekend compared to one year ago. It was the only zone with a higher opening-weekend total in 2016 than 2015.
Wisconsin’s other three zones combined saw a 3.7 percent drop in buck harvest numbers Saturday and Sunday.
According to Kessler, weather may have made the difference in northern Wisconsin.
“The snow is a big game-changer for us up here,” he said.
Hunters in other regions of the state faced windy conditions and a brown landscape, but in the north hunters enjoyed a fresh blanket of snow for opening weekend.
More snow is expected before the end of the nine-day hunt.
“I think it’s almost a given that the overall harvest will exceed last year” in the northern forest zone, Kessler said.
The buck harvest totals seen in the opening weekend may not hold for the full season, but Kessler believes a 10 to 20 percent increase is likely.
The total gun buck harvest for all seasons in Douglas County has not topped 2,000 since 2012, and it has not reached 3,000 since 2007.
NOTES: Northern Wisconsin was the only region to see an uptick in the overall harvest on opening weekend. Hunters took 4,240 more deer in the northern zone this year, almost a 28 percent jump. Statewide, hunters took 7,467 fewer deer than in 2015, a nearly 10-percent drop. … Douglas County is currently in the midst of its third consecutive bucks-only season. It is one of 10 counties with a zero antlerless quota this year.
Opening Weekend Comparison
2016 Season
Bucks Antlerless Total
Bayfield....................................... 1,270 116 1,386
Marinette..................................... 1,267 248 1,515
Burnett........................................ 1,192 700 1,892
Douglas...................................... 1,166 148 1,314
Rusk............................................ 1,116 359 1,475
Washburn................................... 1,086 975 2,061
Taylor.......................................... 1,015 518 1,533
Langlade....................................... 906 265 1,171
Price............................................. 880 205 1,085
Oneida.......................................... 868 116 984
Sawyer......................................... 834 10 844
Lincoln.......................................... 822 196 1,018
Vilas.............................................. 598 87 685
Forest........................................... 535 10 545
Florence........................................ 509 92 601
Ashland........................................ 405 5 410
Oconto.......................................... 382 109 491
Iron............................................... 185 13 198
TOTAL....................................... 15,114 4,221 19,335
2015 Season
Bucks Antlerless Total
Marinette..................................... 1,315 311 1,626
Burnett.......................................... 998 307 1,305
Taylor............................................ 971 528 1,499
Washburn..................................... 864 631 1,495
Bayfield........................................ 847 87 934
Rusk............................................. 829 321 1,150
Douglas....................................... 739 123 862
Langlade....................................... 718 107 825
Lincoln.......................................... 656 226 882
Oneida.......................................... 645 121 766
Sawyer......................................... 588 70 658
Price............................................. 587 84 671
Oconto.......................................... 510 126 636
Vilas.............................................. 447 90 537
Florence........................................ 433 55 488
Forest........................................... 409 74 483
Ashland........................................ 248 19 267
Iron............................................... 109 14 123
TOTAL....................................... 11,974 3,300 15,274