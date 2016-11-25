Better than expected

Preliminary opening weekend numbers showed a nearly 58 percent increase in the buck harvest over last year. The Department of Natural Resources reported 1,166 bucks were killed in Douglas County over the opening weekend. During the entire 2015 nine-day hunt, Douglas County hunters killed only 1,276 bucks.

“We expected it to go up, but not as much as it did,” said Greg Kessler, DNR wildlife biologist.

The northern forest zone as a whole saw a 26 percent increase in its buck kill on the opening weekend compared to one year ago. It was the only zone with a higher opening-weekend total in 2016 than 2015.

Wisconsin’s other three zones combined saw a 3.7 percent drop in buck harvest numbers Saturday and Sunday.

According to Kessler, weather may have made the difference in northern Wisconsin.

“The snow is a big game-changer for us up here,” he said.

Hunters in other regions of the state faced windy conditions and a brown landscape, but in the north hunters enjoyed a fresh blanket of snow for opening weekend.

More snow is expected before the end of the nine-day hunt.

“I think it’s almost a given that the overall harvest will exceed last year” in the northern forest zone, Kessler said.

The buck harvest totals seen in the opening weekend may not hold for the full season, but Kessler believes a 10 to 20 percent increase is likely.

The total gun buck harvest for all seasons in Douglas County has not topped 2,000 since 2012, and it has not reached 3,000 since 2007.

NOTES: Northern Wisconsin was the only region to see an uptick in the overall harvest on opening weekend. Hunters took 4,240 more deer in the northern zone this year, almost a 28 percent jump. Statewide, hunters took 7,467 fewer deer than in 2015, a nearly 10-percent drop. … Douglas County is currently in the midst of its third consecutive bucks-only season. It is one of 10 counties with a zero antlerless quota this year.

Opening Weekend Comparison

2016 Season

Bucks Antlerless Total

Bayfield....................................... 1,270 116 1,386

Marinette..................................... 1,267 248 1,515

Burnett........................................ 1,192 700 1,892

Douglas...................................... 1,166 148 1,314

Rusk............................................ 1,116 359 1,475

Washburn................................... 1,086 975 2,061

Taylor.......................................... 1,015 518 1,533

Langlade....................................... 906 265 1,171

Price............................................. 880 205 1,085

Oneida.......................................... 868 116 984

Sawyer......................................... 834 10 844

Lincoln.......................................... 822 196 1,018

Vilas.............................................. 598 87 685

Forest........................................... 535 10 545

Florence........................................ 509 92 601

Ashland........................................ 405 5 410

Oconto.......................................... 382 109 491

Iron............................................... 185 13 198

TOTAL....................................... 15,114 4,221 19,335

2015 Season

Bucks Antlerless Total

Marinette..................................... 1,315 311 1,626

Burnett.......................................... 998 307 1,305

Taylor............................................ 971 528 1,499

Washburn..................................... 864 631 1,495

Bayfield........................................ 847 87 934

Rusk............................................. 829 321 1,150

Douglas....................................... 739 123 862

Langlade....................................... 718 107 825

Lincoln.......................................... 656 226 882

Oneida.......................................... 645 121 766

Sawyer......................................... 588 70 658

Price............................................. 587 84 671

Oconto.......................................... 510 126 636

Vilas.............................................. 447 90 537

Florence........................................ 433 55 488

Forest........................................... 409 74 483

Ashland........................................ 248 19 267

Iron............................................... 109 14 123

TOTAL....................................... 11,974 3,300 15,274